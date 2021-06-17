ELKLAND — The borough council here is attempting to avoid fines about missing Chapter 94 documents.
The Chapter 94 report, presented annually to the Department of Environmental Protection, is to prevent insufficiently-treated wastewater from entering waters of the commonwealth. The reports have led to a ban on sewer connections in the borough.
The DEP is expected to fine the borough for filing the document late in 2019 and a missing document for 2017. During discussion, council members indicated that the missing document must have been filled out as the numbers are carried from one year to the next. Questions about 2018 revealed that it is possible that the documents are together.
Borough secretary Jill Hall said that the fine, originally $7,000, has been reduced to $4,228 because other missing documents have been found. The pandemic is forcing DEP employees to work from home, making the search more difficult.
Council again awarded the contract to mow the Cowanesque dike to Phil Egleston. Egleston was not the low bidder, but council agreed that the other bidder, Renea Sindlinger from Addison, N.Y., who bid $4,600 for the five-year contract, did not have the necessary equipment for the project. Egleston, of Elkland, bid $8,000 a year.
Mike Arnold of Elkland has been hired as a full-time laborer and will work in the sewer, water and public works departments.
Council adopted a resolution designating Nittany Lane as the name of a private drive. The naming will allow the Tioga County Communication Center to communicate the location to emergency responders.
Councilman Pete VanGorden encouraged the council to visit North Buffalo Street to assess an area where the guard rails and roadway are slipping into the creek. This is an ongoing problem, which VanGorden said needs to be addressed in the near future.
Council will seek pricing for storm sewer grates as at least two locations in the borough on First Street are restrictive. The holes in the lids are very small and do not allow the water to drain from the street causing localized flooding.
Council reported that two members of the recreation authority will resign at the end of the year and is seeking people interested in joining the group. Letters of interest will be accepted for the volunteer positions at the borough office.
Elkland borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 14.