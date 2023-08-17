Elkland Borough discussed the potential need for a water sewer operator after learning their operator, Josh Simmon, is seeking other employment. Following an executive session during the Aug. 9 meeting, the council revealed that operator Josh Simmons will be leaving his positon with the borough.
Simmons has not given council an official notice but is expected to leave the position in the near future. He has been with the borough for a few years and has his sewer operator’s license and has been working to secure his water certification.
Street paving will get underway in the borough Aug.15 starting on Buffalo Street. It is expected that Buffalo Street will be completed prior to the activation of a detour necessitated by the culvert construction at the borough’s industrial park.
Westlake Chemical, which operates the industrial park, will construct a new culvert at the east entrance to the park. The construction is expected to begin Sept. 5.
During construction, the traffic for the facility will utilize Buffalo Street to gain access to the industrial park from the west. The borough will restrict parking on the east side of Buffalo Street during construction to allow for increased traffic.
Traffic will be heavier in the area with deliveries made by tractor trailers and employees taking the detour during the construction. Coates Street, Campbell Street, Hemlock Street, Forestview Avenue and Sheldonia Avenue are slated for paving as part of project.
Patrick Buckley was named to fill the vacancy on the Elkland borough council left by the resignation of council man Kyle Eldridge. Three residents sent letters of interest in the position. Terry Wells and Timothy Whitney were also considered.
According to Brad Upson of LaBella Associates, the inflow and infiltration still plague the borough allowing water to enter the borough’s sanitary sewer. Slip lining to reduce the inflow and infiltration is expected in the future with council authorizing the advertisement for bids. An engineering Wastewater Treatment Design will be forwarded to the Department of Environmental Protection as mandated by the consent order, said Upson.
Council approved the expenditure of $495 for a grant writing workshop via zoom for temporary secretary Amanda Mahnke. Secretary Jill Hall said the training will provide information about the grants that are available and will aid in collecting the correct paperwork for grant applications.
Council agreed to adopt the Tioga County Emergency Response plan. The adoption of the county plan will eliminate the need for the borough to develop a separate plan when faced with an emergency.
Council is noting that progress is being made to clean up private property. It was agreed by council to send a letter noting the improvements and setting October 1 as the date for the final inspection.
Elkland borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13.