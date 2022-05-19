The Elkland borough council in taking steps to correct a problem with erosion on North Buffalo Street and the possible loss of a roadway. Kizer Creek flowing from New York State has eaten away at the banks there for a number of years.
North Buffalo Street is in danger of being washed away by the unstable banks. The borough has met with state representative Brian Haight who estimates the cost for repairs in excess of $500,000. Construction cones have been placed along the roadway to warn drivers of the undermining of the roadway.
Another issue was discussed on South Buffalo Street where a sluice in the area of Legion Heights is now the responsibility of the borough, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The sluice was installed by the state and is in need of repairs. The borough has no funds available for that repair and are hopeful they will be able to enter into a cost sharing plan with the state.
Council reviewed subdivision plans for property owned by Karl Kroeck. Kroeck proposes to add .6 acres and another .4 acres to property owned by family. The steps would free up farm land for sale.
It was suggested that the farmland would be sold to a firm interested in wetland restoration. The survey was presented to the board of supervisors by Brian Buzard of Verdanterra. Council did not take action on the subdivision and will have borough solicitor, Chris Lantz, review the proposal.
The council discussed the proposed purchase of an infrared heater to enable the work force to repair potholes more efficient and permanently. The device heats the surrounding pavement to melt the new material into a more secure form. Additional quotes on the equipment will be secured prior to a decision by council. A possible demonstration of the equipment was also discussed.
A plan to survey property owned by the borough is underway. One property is reportedly being encroached upon by a neighboring property with accumulated items. Other borough owned property may also be surveyed for potential sale.
The borough learned they will need to operate a camera in the sewer line that goes through the Cowanesque Dike per the Department of Environmental Protection. The department is also requiring the borough to have a third party inspection of the underground diesel fuel storage unit on the Ellison Road.
Following an executive session for personnel and legal matters, council agreed to change the pay for the permit officer from $11/hour to a flat fee of $25/permit.
After discussing an outstanding bill with a local business in regard to a sewer problem, council agreed to turn the matter over to the borough solicitor. Work was done on the sewer during the winter and it was found to be the land owner’s problem. Additional work was done by the borough, but the charges were never paid.
Council accepted the resignation of Lela Calvario from the Recreation Authority and agreed to advertise the opening.
Council established June 11 as the day for town-wide sales.
The borough has accepted the county’s Response Operation Plan as their own.
The Elkland borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 8.