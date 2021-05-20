The Elkland borough council has taken action to open the community pool.
At the May meeting, the council hired seven guards and two co-managers. Additional guards are needed. Repair parts for the pool have been ordered.
A water leak at the pool has been located and is being repaired. A recent inspection indicated that the 1,000 gallon daily need could be related to water that leaves the pool with swimmers. With the 90,000 gallon pool capacity, the lost water is a minimal amount.
The mushroom in the shallow end of the pool had not been operational for at least two years but is expected to be ready for opening day June 12. Swim lessons will begin July 5 and the pool will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. daily. A town-wide sale and special day events are being planned for opening day.
Equipment purchases were approved and will include six air lift pumps at a cost of $4,447 and 36 filter media bags at a cost of $1,402 for the water and sewer systems.
A five-year dike mowing contract will be advertised. The current contract expired Jan. 1.
The borough will advertise to hire a laborer for the department of public works as well as the sewer and water facility.
Council set a cost of $200 for Hometown Hero flags. An individual or group may purchase a flag. After providing the veteran’s photograph and information, the flags will be produced and expected to hang for three to five years depending on conditions.
An 18-minute executive session for legal matters was held at the beginning of the meeting with solicitor Chris Lantz attending.
Council discussed overgrown lawns with complaint forms suggested as a tool for remediation. The borough will pursue action with the provided addresses.
In addition, officials touched on the ongoing tree removal and the expiration of the office copier lease. Council discussed whether to renew the lease or buy a copier
The Elkland borough council will next meet at 6:30 p.m. June 9.