The Elkland borough council discussed sewer issues during the August meeting.
To run a camera through the sewer lines will cost an estimated $22,500. The 100 hours of camera work on the lines is the initial step in determining the worst areas of water infiltration.
Once the problem areas are located, the borough intends to initiate a slip lining project by the borough work force to reduce costs.
Mark Goodrich, chair of the Elkland Borough Authority, requested $50,000 of the American Rescue Plan Funds to address the infiltration into the sewer treatment facility. Goodrich also reported the Department of Environmental Protection has set restrictions on new connections to the borough sewer system due to recent violations.
Council heard questions on zoning issues, the zoning officer and the presence of dilapidated buildings. Resident Barbara Potter listed several areas of concern and gave a list to council. Another resident said the zoning officer did not contact them after they filed a complaint. Zoning officer Mark Resue was not in attendance.
Council also discussed a backlog of legal issues. One zoning issue, a right of way, has been under discussion for two years. The land owner used the right of way through the borough’s former dump site to access to the property but wants it documented.
Council discussed the possibility of hiring a second attorney to resolve some of the issues in a timely manner.
“Taxpayers need answers,” Councilman Craig Stewart said.
Council again discussed the too-small holes in storm drain covers on First Street which causes water to back up and localized flooding. A work order has been issued to measure the storm drain covers and to order replacements.
Councilman Pete VanGorden voiced concern of North Buffalo Street washing out near the New York border. The stream has eroded the roadway and the guard rails are now compromised. VanGorden said the area has dropped three feet in the area. Council members will check out the site; VanGorden suggests placing rip rap to protect the roadway.
Council received word from Nelson Township supervisors that River Street will be closed to traffic from Aug. 23-30 for road repairs on the east end. The township is responsible for the section of the roadway where a landslide has led to a dip in the road. The township has funds from the state’s Dirt and Gravel Road Program to make the repairs.
Council discussed the cost related to removing a curb at a local business to allow access to the parking area. Supervisors agreed that no fee will be charged the business owner, Austin Welch, for approximately one hour of work.
Elkland borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8.