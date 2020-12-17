A military veteran who has been homeless in Arizona for the past several years is moving back to Wellsboro.
Eric Bieber, of Wellsboro, said he and his family haven’t heard from his uncle, William “Bill” Knapp, since 2007 or 2008.
“We had tried to find information on him, but when someone is homeless for years and years it’s really hard to track them down,” said Bieber.
Bieber said he and his family assumed Knapp, 70, had likely died until they saw a post on the “Wellsboro today” Facebook page on Dec. 9.
“I am needing help to locate family members of a homeless veteran that I am helping in Arizona,” said the post by Ann Marie Boutin. “He wants to move back to Wellsboro to be close to his family, but has no way of contacting them.”
Boutin is a caseworker with Nation’s Finest, formerly Veteran’s Resource Center, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless veterans secure housing and jobs. Boutin’s office is in Prescott, Ariz., where she started working with Knapp on Nov. 19.
“When I was referred to his case, he basically told me he’s been homeless for a long time and he didn’t have anyone in the area,” Boutin said. “He was telling me he wants to go back to Wellsboro where all his family was.”
However, phone numbers Knapp provided didn’t work and Boutin couldn’t find contact information for his family online. She said that’s when she had to get creative. After getting permission from her supervisor and Knapp, she made the post on Facebook.
“Gotta love social media. I’m on Prescott community pages here and I started wondering if Wellsboro had any Facebook pages,” said Boutin. “The outpouring of support and people trying to find Bill’s family was just overwhelming.”
Boutin’s post has been shared more than 2,000 times since Dec. 9. That same evening, she connected with Bieber.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Bieber. “Within an hour of the post, I was talking to (Knapp) on the phone.”
Less than a week later, a GoFundMe fundraiser online collected more than $1,500 to help pay for Knapp’s flight home. Bieber said Knapp was originally scheduled to fly into Elmira Wednesday, but the impending snow storm postponed his flight until this Friday.
“A lot of people helped out with it. We really appreciate that,” said Bieber.
Until Knapp’s flight, Nation’s First has put him up in a hotel and Boutin said she’ll make sure he gets on his plane safely.
“He’s nervous, but he’s so excited to be going home,” said Boutin.
Knapp grew up in Wellsboro, attended Mansfield University and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He is the son of the late Alfred and Roberta Knapp of Wellsboro and his brother and four sisters still live in Tioga and Potter counties. Bieber said Knapp will most likely move in with his sister Nancy Coolidge of Covington.
Since he hasn’t yet gotten the full story of Knapp’s whereabouts for the past several years, Bieber said he suspects he’ll hear a lot of stories upon his uncle’s arrival.
“We’re just anxious to get him home. Everyone’s excited to see him,” said Bieber. “With everything else that’s happened this year, this couldn’t have come at a better time.”