Once-brilliant colors are beginning to fade to brown and trees will eventually be bare, but there may still be a little time to soak in the autumn color in Tioga and Potter counties.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources weekly fall foliage report, the week ending Oct. 20 may have been the best to leaf-peep in Tioga County. That color is fading fast, though.
“In Tioga County, we’re at higher elevations that are generally north facing, meaning colors will last a little longer,” said Chris Firestone, botanist with the DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry based in Wellsboro. “The south-facing areas tend to be dryer, so they’ll fade quicker.”
Potter County is one of those mostly southern-facing regions, and the DCNR’s map says colors are officially fading this week. Firestone said Route 6 between Wellsboro and Coudersport, with one side of the mountains facing north and the other facing south, is perfect to view the color progression.
Peak foliage isn’t always the same time every year; it depends on the weather. However, the amount of rain doesn’t dictate how soon leaves change or how brilliantly colored they’ll be. The decrease in chlorophyll, which gives leaves their color, is triggered by cooler temperature.
Different species of trees change at different times of the season, too.
“The Northern Tier is interesting because we have a lot of different species of trees,” said Firestone. “The leaves that are the most brilliant colors are your red maples and sugar maples. They’ll change first. We do have a lot of oaks, which aren’t as brilliant and change later in the season. It’s almost as if we have two different seasons.”
Firestone said even if you miss the peak tree colors, other native plants offer plenty of color later into the autumn season.
“For me as a botanist, I don’t always look at just the trees. Golden rods, asters, smacks and other shrubs add to the color in the area,” said Firestone, whose work is all about researching and working to conserve such natural plants. “We work to determine threatened or endangered plants in Pennsylvania, the issues that impact them like invasive plants, habitat loss, climate change and things like that.”
Read more about fall foliage in PA and see DCNR’s weekly color report at www.dcnr.pa.gov/Conservation/ForestsAndTrees/FallFoliageReports/Pages/default.aspx.