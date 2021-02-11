The first Family Sledding Day of the year brought kids and kids at heart to His Thousand Hills last Saturday. Two more Family Sledding Days are 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and March 6 at His Thousand Hills, 458 Phippen Road, Wellsboro. There is no admission, but donations are appreciated. A fire pit and hot cocoa will be available after sledding.

Tags

Trending Food Videos