The unofficial results are in for the May 17 Primary Election.
Statewide, the U.S. Senate race shows Lt. Gov. John Fetterman with a commanding lead on the Democratic side. Fetterman, who suffered a minor stroke during the final days of the campaign, secured 58.96% of the vote as of Wednesday morning ahead of Conor Lamb with 26.48%, Kenyatta Malcolm with 10.31% and Alexandria Khalil with 4.25%.
Results are too close to call on the Republican side as TV personality Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are neck-and-neck. Oz has 31.38% and McCormick is standing at 31.26%. They were followed by Kathy Barnette with 24.55% Carla Sands at 5.43%, Jeff Bartos at 4.87%, Sean Gale at 1.47% and George Bochetto at 1.05%.
In the governor’s race, Democrat Josh Shapiro is unopposed in the primary.
Republicans voted in support of Doug Mastriano with 44.14% of the vote. He overwhelmed the other candidates as Lou Barletta received 20.39%, Bill McSwain at 15.63%, David White at 9.48%, Melissa Hart at 3.98%, and the remaining candidates Joseph Gale, Jake Corman, Charles Gerow and Nche Zama all receiving 1-2% of the votes.
For lieutenant governor, Democrats supported Austin Davis with 63.12%, followed by Brian Sims with 24.82% and Raymond Sosa at 12.06% of the vote.
Carrie Delrosso rose to the top of a crowded Republican field, securing 25.88% of the votes. She was followed by Richard Saccone at 15.63%, Ted Daniels at 12.28%, Clarice Schillinger at 11.72%, Jeff Coleman at 10.13%, James Jones at 9.02%, Russell Diamond at 5.87% and Christopher Frye at 4.69%.
Tioga and Potter County voters cast their support as follows. Mail-in and absentee ballots are not included. Results are unofficial until certified by the return board.
U.S. Senate
Democrat, Tioga: John Fetterman 802,Conor Lamb 161, Alexis Khalil 689, Malcolm Kenyatta 39
Democrat, Potter: John Fetterman 535, Conor Lamb 115, Alex Khalil 29, Malcolm Kenyatta 19
Republican, Tioga: Dave McCormick 1,974, Mehmet Oz 1,697, Kathy Barnette 1,621, Carla Sands 454, Jeff Bartos 316, George Bochetto 65, Sean Gale 62
Republican, Potter: Kathy Barnette 1,058, Mehmet Oz 809, Dave McCormick 875, Carla Sands 260, Jeff Bartos 214, Sean Gale 41, George Bochetto 28
Governor
Democrat, Tioga: Josh Shapiro 998
Democrat, Potter: Josh Shapiro (unopposed) 643
Republican, Tioga: Douglas V. Mastriano 3,738, Lou Barletta 786, Dave White 651, Bill McSwain 430, Melissa Hart 209, Jake Corman 120, Nche Zama 101, Charlie Gerow 86, Joe Gale 58
Republican, Potter: Douglas V. Mastriano 1,954, Lou Barletta 358, Jake Corman 245, Bill McSwain 207, Melissa Hart 164, Dave White 146, Nche Zama 141, Joe Gale 115, Charlie Gerow 49
Lieutenant governor
Democrat, Tioga: Austin Davis 490, Brian Sims 307, Ray Sosa 214
Democrat, Potter: Austin Davis 468, Ray Sosa 60, Brian Sims 135.
Republican, Tioga: Teddy Daniels 986, Jeff Coleman 897, Rick Saccone 798, Carrie Lewis Delrosso 762, James Earl Jones 651, Clarice Shillinger 518, Chris Frye 405, John Brown 347, Russ Diamond 233
Republican, Potter: Teddy Daniels 901, Rick Saccone 489, Carrie Lewis Delrosso 403, Jeff Coleman 308, James Earl Jones 258, Clarice Schillinger 253, Chris Frye 177, John Brown 145, Russ Diamond 100
U.S. Congress, 15th District
Democrat: No candidate
Republican, Tioga: Glenn GT Thompson 5,073
Republican, Potter: Glenn GT Thompson (unopposed) 3,050
Pa. Representative, 68th District
Democrat: No candidate
Republican, Tioga: Clint Owlett 5,950
Pa. Representative, 67th District
Republican: Martin T. Causer 2,410, Robert W. Rossman 904
Democrat: No candidate
Potter Committee members
Republican State Committee: Karen C. Cahilly (unopposed) 3,048.
Republican County Chair: Donald P. Kudrick (unopposed) 3,001.
Democratic State Committee: Dennis Goodenough (unopposed) 669
Results for the remaining precinct committee races were unavailable at press time.
Tioga Democrat committee
Democrats select two committee members from each precinct.
Charleston Twp.: Yolanda Canales 74
Delmar Twp. North: Carrie Heath 48, Sandra Beideman 40
Tioga Twp.: Sharon M. Breitenbeck 15, Timothy W. Fay Sr. 11
Wellsboro Boro Ward 1: Gabriel W. Hakvaag 51, James Samuel Guignard Jr. 40
Wellsboro Boro Ward 2: Thomas A. Walrath Jr. 66, Brenda F. Walrath 60
Tioga Republican Committee
State Committee 59th District (select two): Gary Wilson 3,974, Sandy Wilson 3,962, Carol Druck 1,411
Republicans select one committee man and one committee woman from each precinct.
Committee man
Charleston Twp.: Gary Wilson 515
Clymer Twp.: Philip Druck 93
Gaines Twp.: Thaddeus K. Stevens 95
Jackson Twp.: Donald E. Hoffman Jr. 297
Committee woman
Charleston Twp.: Pamela J. English 504
Clymer Twp.: Carol Druck 90
Gaines Twp.: Sandra L. Stevens 90
Mansfield Boro: Marie Y. Seymour 168
Wellsboro Boro Ward 1: Jane E. Wetherbee 198