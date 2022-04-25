Fire ripped through the remains of an old barn on Pleasant Valley Road, Farmington Township, on Monday afternoon.
Several area emergency departments responded to the blaze called in around 1:30 p.m. Scanner reports at that time said the fire was "out of control."
At the scene, onlookers told this newspaper that the barn was old and unused, and that there were no people or animals inside at the time.
Those at the scene also told this newspaper that a small campfire had gotten out of control. The property owner later clarified that the fire was not a campfire, and it was not started by the property owners. They said they believed a small fire started by people clearing away remains of the barn got out of control. The barn had reportedly fallen down years ago.
No other information was available.