The Deerfield Township supervisors received information from the Knoxville Fire Department’s lawyer about the lack of a contract between the two entities.
Supervisors forwarded the letter to the township solicitor Chris Kenyon of McCormick Law Firm. This is an ongoing issue. A request for information about the township’s contribution to the department led to failure to agree on a contract. With no contract in place, the department is billing the township for services rendered.
The Department of Environmental Protection notified the township that Knoxville borough is permitted to discharge sewer effluent into the Cowanesque River in Deerfield Township.
The township received one positive comment about the improvements to the Merrick Hill Road, which essentially eliminated past problems with drifting snow. Supervisor Roger Bacon said the project cost nearly $300,000.
Supervisors received a bill for $3,479 for the township’s portion of workmen’s compensation for the Knoxville Fire Department. The bill covers the policy as written by Gannon Associates and reflected Knoxville Borough’s portion at $3,305.
Supervisor Roger Bacon said the township’s paperwork had been filed for the liquid fuels funds. It is expected that the funds will become available March 1, however it is unclear exactly how much the township will receive. Bacon said the supervisors expect to see a decrease in the amount they receive.
To address the winter weather, the township has ordered four more loads of cinders and one of salt.
Deerfield official contracted for accounting services with Guthrie and Company for 2021, which provided the service in 2020.
Deerfield Township Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. March 2.