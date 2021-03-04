WELLSBORO — A house fire in the historic district here destroyed a back porch and closed travel on a section of Main Street.
Fire crews from Wellsboro and Middlebury responded to the structure fire at 145 Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25. According to scanner reports at the time of the fire, the home’s occupant returned from walking her dog to find fire and smoke coming from the rear of the house. All occupants were reported to be out of the home and no one was injured.
Homeowner Christina Costanzo VanDergrift told this newspaper that the house was occupied by a rental tenant. The cause of the fire hasn’t been released, but VanDergrift said she believed it had been ruled as accidental.
According to a Facebook post from the Wellsboro Fire Department, “It was quickly determined that the fire was on the rear porch outside the home but rapidly spreading, consuming a rear porch and traveling up into the rear of the home.”
At the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the rear and roof of the home. Firefighters attacked the blaze from the rear and inside the home, while others were on standby outside with a tanker ladder extended to the home’s roof.
“All in all it was a very quick knockdown, however fire had traveled into a void space getting into a partition and traveling upward toward the second floor level,” said Wellsboro Fire Department’s post. “With a lot of work, crews opened the plank walls to fully extinguish the fire, saving the home as well as the vast majority of everything inside.”
Scanner reports said the fire was under control at 5:30 p.m. Both lanes of that block of Main Street were closed to traffic until about 6 p.m. while crews worked.
Mansfield Hose Company also responded but was recalled on way to the scene.
Goodyear Hose Company out of Galeton stood by to cover the Wellsboro station.