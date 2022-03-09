MANSFIELD — A Tuesday afternoon fire destroyed a house here and left the occupant homeless.
Mansfield Fire Chief Jim Welch said the call went out for a fire at 450 Mann Creek Road. The owner had walked down his driveway to take care of a downed limb. When he turned around, he saw smoke coming from the house. By the time he returned to the house, he was unable to enter because of the smoke and heat and called 911.
“It started very quickly and took off in a hurry,” Welch said.
Firefighters responding to the scene found the location challenging. The house sits at the end of a 2,500 foot driveway, which rises in elevation 200 feet. Due to recent warm weather, the ground was very soft.
“Our initial truck that tried to make the climb slid off into ditch and we had to get it out of the ditch so it could proceed,” Welch said. “It was the only truck that we sent up to scene and we had to lay hose, both from the top and the bottom and connecting it in the middle.”
Initially, fire departments from Mansfield, Blossburg and Wellsboro responded. Additional tankers from Middlebury and Tioga were called later. Responders accessed water from tankers parked on Mann Creek Road and relayed water through a pumper half-way up the driveway. Additional water was transported from a hydrant on Lambs Creek Road.
The building collapsed as firefighters arrived at the scene. Firefighters tried to knock down as much of the fire as possible with the tanker, then went to protect the area around the house. A wildfire did start next to the building from the radiant heat. Firefighters prevented it from going into the nearby wooded area and also saved a nearby outbuilding.
Welch said firefighters are looking at a portable heating source as the cause of the blaze; the electric was still off in that area from the high winds the night before. The state police fire marshal will investigate today, March 10.
The building is a total loss, and items in a garage below the structure, including a vehicle, sustained damage. There were no injuries. The building was insured.
Emergency responders did contact the American Red Cross, which is providing assistance to the homeowner who had only lived in the house, formerly a hunting camp, for about three years.
The scene was cleared around 4:30 p.m.