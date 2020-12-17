North Country Woodworking’s shop on North Elk Run Road, Mansfield, was destroyed in a three-alarm fire Sunday evening.
“It was a total loss,” said Pete McLelland, North Country’s owner. “We’re just trying to pick up the pieces. We’re not sure what’s next.”
Shawn Forrest, second assistant chief with Mansfield Hose Company, said his department was dispatched to the shop’s automatic alarm around 5 p.m. Sunday. When an active fire was discovered at the building, Forrest said a second alarm went out, then a third.
“When we got to the building, we went to second alarm, but we had a lack of water source almost immediately, so we did go to third alarm for additional tankers,” said Forrest. “Unfortunately, by that point the building was engulfed. We went into defense mode, meaning we didn’t attack the interior, but we protected the exposure to live power lines in the vicinity.”
Responding in addition to Mansfield were fire companies from Wellsboro, Blossburg, Dagget, Millerton, Liberty, Tioga, Lawrenceville and Troy. Additional companies were dispatched to stand by for the responding companies.
“We always want to express gratitude to our mutual aid companies for their support,” said Forrest.
He said the crews were on scene battling the blaze until about 11 p.m. He said no one was in the shop at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The two-story shop housing the main office and workspace was a total loss, but two outbuildings and a trailer were spared.
A fire marshal was called in to investigate, and while Forrest said he doesn’t have the official report yet, the cause appears to be accidental. McLelland said he believes the source was electrical.
North Country has been in business since 1982 and at the location just off Route 549 since 1985, offering custom kitchen cabinetry and furniture, doors, molding and more.
“Two lifetimes of work gone,” said Pete McLelland Jr. on Tuesday evening after several neighbors helped clear the scene and burn excess wood.
“We really appreciate those guys,” said McLelland Sr. “I just want to thank everyone who has helped, my neighbors, the community and all the fire companies that were there. We’re so thankful for them.”
McLelland said despite the fire, he, his son and their five employees are still committed to finishing jobs for customers.
“We have a few jobs going, a few installations to finish up, so we are still working. We don’t have a way to make anything new right now, but we do sell cabinets that are made by others,” he said, adding that while North Country does have insurance, it won’t cover everything that was lost.
A GoFundMe fundraiser online has collected nearly $2,000 to help three employees buy new tools that were lost in the fire. See the fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/f/tools-for-employees-at-north-country-woodworking.
“Although the fire took away many, many things…it did not take away our craft, our workmanship, or our talent,” said a post on North Country’s Facebook page after the fire. “Many memories have been made in our workshop and many memories have been made because of our workshop.”