A trailer in Westfield was gutted by fire on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 25.
Carry Hose Fire Department reports it was called to 101 Stevenson Street near the corner of Church Street at around 6:45 a.m. Also responding were emergency crews from Clymer Township, Elkland, Sabinsville and Harrison Valley. Galeton and Chatham Township were called to standby at the responding departments.
According to Crary Hose’s website, firefighter Travis Birdsall was first on the scene. He reportedly arrived to an already involved fire and attempted to start knocking it down with a fire extinguisher.
Soon after, Chief 5-10 Shawn Ianson arrived on-scene to smoke showing from the eaves and heavy fire inside, establishing Westfield command, which was then transferred to Chief 5 Bill Goltz. Crary Hose fire police handled traffic control.
Crary Hose says the fire was reported as under control by 7:08 a.m. and out by 7:20 a.m. The occupants weren’t home at the time of the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.
“Thank you to all who responded and helped out,” reads Crary Hose’s report. “Our hearts go out to the family who was displaced by this fire and to the owner of the property for their loss of possessions, but we are thankful on Thanksgiving day that all are safe.”