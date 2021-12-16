Osceola Township supervisors adopted the tentative 2022 budget with a plan to purchase a new police car. The board also set aside funds for roadwork including equipment, hours and emergency work. The budget is available for review by the public. The general fund is set at $244,855 with the state fund at $53,280. There is no real estate tax increase expected.
The flooding repairs and the construction of new salt shed led to the breaking of the 2020 budget, said Supervisor Allen Robert Goodrich. The township expect to borrow money from the savings account to stabilize the budget.
Improvements are being made in Holden Brook related to flooding from 2018. A second flood damaged the first set of improvements. Currently rip rap is being placed in the stream bed to protect the area from the next high water event. Bulkley Hollow will also receive repairs for recent flood damage.
Osceola Township supervisors discussed at length the policy for assisting residents with the placement of driveway pipes. The work force can and, in some cases, will place the pipes. The resident must purchase the pipe for the project. Non-residents are not offered the service. The township does not sell the pipes.
Supervisors discussed a complaint concerning a camping trailer being used as a residence. The township requires the sewer system to be inspected. It is unclear if there is a connected sewage system at the location.
Supervisors agreed to pay Roadmaster Louis Marzo for rental equipment and operator at a total of $5,360 through 2021.
The board of supervisors will attempt to correct the problem with failed lights and outlets at the local park. Volunteers reported that some of the outlets do not work and at least one light is inoperable. Supervisor Ed Maza will check into the situation to determine what needs to be done.
Two recalls on the 2016 F-550 were discussed at length as well as one recall on the 2009 police vehicle. Marzo will make an appointment for the truck recalls. The parts were not available for the police car when the police department attempted to address the recall. The repair work will be scheduled once the parts are available.
Supervisors received word that one resident is requesting a general permit to remove gravel from the Cowanesque River. Phil Wood sought the permit from the Department of Environmental Protection and had the removed gravel on his property. Residents are usually restricted to a 200 foot section.
The township will accept applications for part-time workers until Dec. 17. Following interviews, the board tentatively plans to hire staff at 5 p.m. Dec. 22.
Osceola Township supervisors will hold an organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022.