WELLSBORO — When the Wellsboro Men’s Chorus holds its 75th anniversary concert, there will be old friends, memorabilia, favorite musical numbers and other choirs to take part in the celebration.
The concert is 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the Wellsboro High School Auditorium. Five other choirs will join the Men’s Chorus on stage during the evening: the Wellsboro Women’s Chorus, Wellsboro High School Men’s Ensemble, Rock L. Butler Middle School Bass Choir, Red Blazer Men’s Chorus and Hamilton-Gibson Young People’s Choir.
“I see this as a celebration of the deep musical talent and musical history of the Wellsboro community,” said Tom Reindl, president of the Men’s Chorus. “We have all these different people who sing now and have sung for 75 years or more with a high degree of talent and a great deal of joy and soul in what they do.”
The six choirs will open and close the concert. In between, each will take the stage individually to sing several selections.
Special guests will be part of the evening, including Charlie Jacobson, a former director and member who will serve as MC. Other former members returning to sing with the Men’s Chorus are John Rothermal and Hillary Goddard.
In preparation for the event, the Men’s Chorus reviewed its library of songs and chose several that have a personal meaning for many members.
“Two of the songs were written or arranged by our accompanist, Pat Davis,” said Christina Simonis, conductor of the Men’s Chorus. “We especially look forward to singing a very personal song written by a beloved member, Brad Taylor, set to music by Pat. This song, ‘Nod and I,’ will be perfect as we celebrate our hometown with the lovely statue of Wynken, Blynken and Nod on the Green.”
Another song, “Old Tioga,” was written by Jim Conner, an original member of the Kingston Trio who later played banjo for John Denver. He used to visit Wellsboro and heard the Men’s Chorus singing at the Penn Wells, said Davis. Inspired, he wrote “Old Tioga” which tells about returning to a small town and life there.
“He sang it one night for the men at the Hotel and we loved it,” Davis said. “He gave me a copy of the recording. I wrote the music down and decided to write parts.”
Another personal favorite is “What I Did for Love,” from the Broadway musical “A Chorus Line,” arranged by Lee Copenhaver.
“Many agree it’s one of the best arrangements of the song,” Simonis said.
Other songs have a strong emotional attachment: “God Bless the USA,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “A World of Peace.”
The concert opens with “One Voice,” with the choirs joining together as the music progresses. It is followed by “Salutation,” traditionally the song that opened the Big Sings, an important part of the Men’s Chorus history.
Programs and photographs from the Men’s Chorus archives have been assembled into a musical montage that will play in the auditorium before the concert begins. More mementos will decorate the halls, for the audience to look at during intermission.
The April 30 concert is free; donations will be accepted.