MANSFIELD — The Church of the New Covenant here gave away 1,000 boxes of food to about 400 local households during a fresh food giveaway Saturday morning.
Every Saturday for the rest of February, the church plans to do the same thing. They have 1,400 boxes of fresh produce, eggs, dairy and milk to give away through a program called Farmers to Families, in partnership with City Serve and Convoy of Hope.
Through Farmers to Families, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service partners with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $6 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes, according to its website. It is then packaged into family-sized boxes and transported to food banks or community/faith-based organizations or non-profits for distribution to the family.
The boxes are free and there are no income requirements, Church of the New Covenant’s pastor, Mark Scafidi, said.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Farmers to Families, Convoy of Hope and City Serve to meet a need in our community among those who are food insecure,” Scafidi said. “That’s a huge and a very important component to what we’re doing, and why we’re doing it, in addition to the idea that it may not so much be a need, but we just want to be able to be a blessing to families in general and support those who serve our community.”
About 50 volunteers helped to distribute the boxes on Saturday, Associate Pastor Mara Wilcox said. People from the housing authority, Mansfield University and other churches were in the mix.
“We’ve had tremendous support from the community,” Wilcox said. Arnot Building Supply donated equipment to help with unloading the four tractor-trailers, Todd Burgeson Trucking Company donated the use of a refrigerated truck and Lowes sent volunteers. They also partnered with Chris Gilbert and the area food pantries to make sure that none of the leftover food goes to waste.
“It’s the answer to what we’ve been praying for, just avenues to be able to support our community and unify them,” Wilcox said.
The distribution is a contactless drive-thru.
Food box distribution is planned for 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on each Saturday during the month of February (Feb. 13, 20 and 27) at the Church of the New Covenant, Mansfield. People should enter the parking lot through the south side by way of Elmira Street to Extension Street, and exit the north side by Decker Street, and back onto Route 15.
For more information or for questions, contact the Church of the New Covenant at 570-662-3311, or find it on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cncministries.