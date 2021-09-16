The Galeton Borough Authority moved forward with project plans by approving bids and quotes at its Sept. 7 meeting.
The authority approved a quote for engineering costs of $30,000 to apply for a PennVest loan/grant for its water project. Tim Tritch, engineer with Larson Design Group, said the authority must order materials and equipment through COSTARS and can pay for it using a PA Small Facilities Grant the authority received. Then, he said, the authority can decide to rebid the labor or have it done by the borough’s crew if the deem they’re able.
Tritch also said that the Department of Environmental Protection extended the Corrective Action Plan for the water project until August 2022.
For its waste water treatment plant project, the authority also approved the two lowest bids received for work on phase one and two. A bid for general construction was awarded to the LC Whitford at $392,000 and for electric to Dave Kronenwetter at $77,331 as recommended by Larson Design.
Also at the meeting:
Authority member and borough foreman Joe Cimino said he started collecting samples at the sewer plant as required by the new National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.
Cimino also said he’d like to flush the hydrants sometime next month. A One Call Now automated message will be sent to all customers informing of them of the timeframe.
Mike Plummer said the Kunkles, who own property near the Wetmore, requested the gate there be relocated and that they receive a key to access the gate. The authority voted to deny both requests, saying that the gate would not be relocated due to past security issues at the Wetmore and that no keys will be given to any residents.
During public comment, Alyson Welfling asked the authority to consider revising the payment policy on a property she owns at 13 W. Main St. She said the property has been vacant for three years and she’s continued to pay the minimum water and sewer bills without using the services. Welfling was told that PennVest, which controls the authority’s water and sewer loans, advises the authority on rates depending on the number of customers. Authority members said they’d discuss the request further at the November meeting.