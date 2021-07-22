Galeton Borough Authority will re-bid its water plant project after only one bid for electrical work was received, according to minutes from the authority’s July 6 meeting.
At the meeting, authority members heard from Dave Shaffer of Martz Tech that specifications for the project have been revised to use one contractor, which can then sub-contract for the electrical work. His firm’s quote for the final design of the water plant project came in at $960, which authority members accepted.
The authority voted to re-bid the project with some revisions in July in hopes of receiving bids in August.
Secretary Andrea Caracciolo announced that the borough’s $54,000 allotment of American Rescue Plan funds was received. The money was earmarked by borough council to help with the replacement of the water transmission line at Wetmore.
Authority member Joe Cimino reported that lightning struck the control box at the water tank on Oak Street, blowing the level sensor and popping another control out of the box. Cimino said the estimate for repairs is approximately $2,000, which the authority’s insurance will cover after a $1,000 deductible.
During sewer discussions, it was reported the consent order from the Department of Environmental Protection for the sewer plant/NPDES permit was reviewed by the authority members, solicitor and engineer. Two minor revisions were made before the order was accepted.
The authority also reported that bids for the sewer plant upgrade phase 1 and 2 will go out to bid after engineers work out some details.
The Galeton Borough Authority meets at 7 p.m. every first Tuesday of every month at the borough office.