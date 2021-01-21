The Galeton Borough building will have a new home at 24 W. Main Street, the former Galeton Masons Lodge.
The Masons donated the building they’ve owned for nearly 100 years to the borough after deciding to merge with the Ulysses Masons. Council discussed the move during its Jan. 13 Zoom meeting.
“As soon as we get into our own building, the less rent we have to pay,” said Borough Council President Joe Petrencsik, adding that the borough has to give 90 days’ notice to its landlord to leave its current space at 15 West St.
“That’s awfully tight planning to get everything done by April,” said Councilmember Denny Dean.
Borough Secretary Andrea Caracciolo said work space for she and Police Chief Ian Creech can be set up quickly in the front of the building while the back is worked on. Petrencsik suggested council talk about what work needs to be done and logistics about moving during an upcoming council workshop.
Also at the meeting, council learned that the Borough Water Authority agreed not to raise rates by 3% until July, as requested by council. However, the Authority will still increase funds used for water and sewer projects by 3% now.
In other business, council:
- Decided to advertise for a vacant borough councilmember position left by Rob Pflug, who resigned in December. A new councilmember would serve the rest of Pflug’s term and run in this year’s municipal election.
- Learned that Schnabel Engineering has completed the report needed to dredge Berger Lake and that it’s been sent to Larson Design to draw up plans, said Caracciolo.
- Heard from Caracciolo that neighboring Pike Township is conducting a community feedback survey on allowing ATVs on township roads and will discuss results in April. Galeton council has discussed the idea of allowing ATVs on certain borough roads for several months, but to connect the borough to trails, Pike Township would also need to allow ATVs.
- Decided to discuss the vehicle code and parking fines at an upcoming special workshop. Creech said he’s received complaints about vehicles parked where they shouldn’t be for extended periods of time and ones that extend over the white parking lines.
- Approved a check machine to be used at the borough office. She said the check machine company waived both the $799 machine cost and $35 shipping due to the borough no longer having
- a bank, which has made making bank deposits difficult. The machine service is $35 per month and 8 cents per check scanned.
- Learned from Borough Fireman Joe Cimino that the water transmission line has been fixed and the resulting boil water advisory lifted. He said there was another leak on West Street on Monday, Jan. 11, and that replacing these lines needs to be a top priority for the borough. “It’s getting bad,” he said. “We’re going to spend more money on fittings and pieces of pipe we’re replacing.”
- Received a request from Cimino for the council’s street committee to look at roads continuously needing to be patched, including Adam Street Ext., Germania Street, Poplar Avenue and Pine Street, among others.
The next meeting of the Galeton Borough Council is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.