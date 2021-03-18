GALETON — Borough council here held its first in-person meeting in months and its first at the borough’s new office at 24 W. Main Street.
“The move went smoothly,” said Borough Secretary/Treasurer Andrea Caracciolo. “The police department in the back should be completed in a couple weeks and then (Chief Ian Creech) will move.”
At the meeting March 10, council learned that the owners of a vacant lot next to the new office are asking $5,900. Caracciolo said the borough is interested in purchasing the brush-filled lot to use a potential parking lot, adding that they already own the lot on the other side of the new building. Council tabled the purchase decision.
Along with a new building, council welcomed some new faces. Mayor Vincent Salvadge swore in Darrell Jackson as a new councilman to fill a vacancy left by Rob Pflug, who resigned in December. Jackson will serve through the end of Pflug’s term and will run in this year’s election.
Council also appointed Amanda Paul as tax collector after accepting a resignation from Patsy Pifer. Paul will fill Pifer’s remaining term, up Dec. 31, and will run in this year’s election. Julie Cimino will remain deputy tax collector.
Also at the meeting, council:Heard Creech’s monthly report: nine traffic warnings, five traffic citations, three thefts, three ordinance violations, four referrals to children and youth services, two animal complaints and three medical/fire incidents.
- Discussed the worsening condition of borough streets after this winter. The street committee will meet and assess the problem areas.
- Learned of a waterline break near West Branch that Borough Foreman Joe Cimino said was caused by the electric company putting in new poles after an incorrect address was reported to PA One Call digging hotline. The electric company reimbursed the borough authority for all expenses. Caracciolo said the break affected one resident and one business, whose water was interrupted lasted six hours.
- Will ask Penelec about tree cutting in the borough. Councilman Doug Droppa said trees on East Main Street that were slated to be taken down last year never were.
- Accepted an offer of $1,900 to sell the borough’s 60-inch power broom for a John Deere tractor.
- Announced that Will Hunt, county GIS/planning director, will be invited to the April council meeting to discuss the ATV situation. Over the last few meetings, council has entertained allowing ATVs on certain borough streets, but questions remain.
- Discussed July 4 celebrations and tabled any decision until the end of April to see where the state’s COVID situation stands at that time.
- Scheduled spring cleanup in the borough for Saturday, May 22.
Galeton Borough Council meets at 7 p.m. every second Wednesday. Meetings are back to in-person, at the borough building, 24 W. Main Street.