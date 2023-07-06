Residents of the Galeton community are invited to pick up a paintbrush and make their mark on the mural that will decorate the downtown.

From 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, Galeton residents are invited to help complete the 15- by 20-foot mural that will hang on the side of Cimino’s Hardware, said Erin Morey, the artisan trail coordinator for the PA Route 6 Alliance. The Gale Foundation funded the mural and the Elk County Council of the Arts is providing support for the project.

Finished mural - image.jpg

The finished mural will depict author Jim Kjelgaard, an Irish setter like the one in “Big Red” and six panels (black and white here, to be color on finished mural) of community symbols.
Painting the mural

Rows of numbered paints are lined up on a table at Galeton High School during an art class when students worked on the mural.
Painting the mural

A Galeton student works on a panel of the mural.

