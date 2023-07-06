As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Residents of the Galeton community are invited to pick up a paintbrush and make their mark on the mural that will decorate the downtown.
From 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, Galeton residents are invited to help complete the 15- by 20-foot mural that will hang on the side of Cimino’s Hardware, said Erin Morey, the artisan trail coordinator for the PA Route 6 Alliance. The Gale Foundation funded the mural and the Elk County Council of the Arts is providing support for the project.
The mural will honor James Kjelgaard, author of “Big Red” and 40 other novels who spent much of his childhood in Galeton. It will also incorporate other symbols of the community.
Jim Kjelgaard, who wrote books for children and young adults, grew up in Galeton and graduated from Galeton High School in 1928. Kjelgaard published his first pieces of writing while living in Galeton, launching a career that would result in more than 40 published books, including “Big Red” in 1945, which later became a Walt Disney film of the same name. He died in 1959.
Since early this year, muralist Jonathan Laidacker has been working with students in the Galeton High School art classes taught by Angela Scalamogna to develop the mural, Morey said.
Initially, they began by brainstorming ideas and discussing the acclaimed author, community and what it means. Emails between artist and students refined the mural design and incorporated symbols of Galeton, such as the school mascot, a Tiger.
Laidacker completed the design and made a digital proof of the mural where he broke it down by colors and coded the final design on the canvas — essentially creating a very large paint-by-numbers. He transported it to and from Galeton several times where students helped paint the mural, Morey said.
However, the end of school came before the last colors could be applied. To complete the mural and have it installed hopefully later this year, the Alliance is seeking help from community residents.
“People can come in, paint and put their mark on the mural,” Morey said. “The kids had a huge impact in making the mural, but I also think it’s a good opportunity for the community to have a personal touch on the mural to be part of it.”
Volunteer artists can stay as long or as brief a time as they like. Once completed, the canvas will be installed on Alumalite material, framed and hung on the hardware wall.
Once completed, the Galeton mural will be added to the Public Art & Mural trail, which includes more than 50 stops in communities across Route 6 in Pennsylvania.