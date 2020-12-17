GALETON — Property taxes here are going up by 2 mills in 2021, as approved by Galeton Borough Council at its meeting Dec. 9.
Borough Council also passed its 2021 budget at the meeting and discussed a potential increase in borough water rates. Council controls sewer rates, but the Galeton Borough Water Authority, a separate entity, controls water rates.
“They’re planning to propose a 3% increase in January,” said Borough Secretary Andrea Caracciolo about the Water Authority. “You can make it known you disagree with it, but they can choose to override that and increase it anyway.”
Council President Joe Petrencsik said he proposes that the Authority postpones its increase until June, so “citizens aren’t hit with a tax increase and water immediately the first of the year.”
ATVs in the borough
Also at the meeting, council members again discussed the possibility of allowing ATVs on borough roads.
“I’m concerned about it,” said resident Beth Lounsbury.
“We have to look at the economic benefits,” said Councilmember Rob Pflug. “As a business owner, I am in favor of looking at it. You can’t take for granted if the benefits will outweigh the problems.”
Petrencsik said the borough is only exploring its options right now. He explained that in order for ATVs to be allowed on borough roads, there would have to be a route opened up into the borough, either by way of DCNR trails or township roads.
“I think I found our one option – Hanky Panky Road,” he said, showing council a potential route he mapped. “All other roads into town are state highways and obviously those can’t be opened up to ATVs.”
Coudersport has also been in talks to open borough roads to ATVs, and Galeton’s council agreed they should follow best practices there.
“Basically, we want to wait and see how it works in Coudersport,” said Borough Solicitor Mike Plummer.
Also at the meeting:
- Council approved the contract from Stiffler McGraw to dredge Berger Lake. Permits are expected to take about a year, so dredging wouldn’t begin until winter 2021-2022 at the earliest.
- Council approved to lift the borough’s drought status, as recommended by Foreman Joe Cimino.
- Council accepted a letter of resignation from Councilmember Robert Pflug, with regrets, effective Dec. 31.
- Galeton Police Chief Ian Creech reported 60 total incidents in November including 10 traffic warnings, three traffic citations, four suspicious vehicles/persons, three fraud investigations, one theft, two domestic issues, two medical/fire and two ordinance violations.
- Creech also thanked the Galeton VFW and Rotary Club for recent donations to the police department.
The next meeting of the Galeton Borough Council is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021. To check if the meeting will be held virtually on Zoom, call the borough office at 814-435-2275 closer to that date.