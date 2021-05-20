GALETON — The sewer plant upgrades here can proceed in full with a $1 million grant from Governor Tom Wolf.
Wolf announced $5.4 million in Community Development Block Grants last week, including Galeton’s grant, as well as ones awarded to communities in Butler, Fayette, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
At its meeting May 12, Galeton Borough Council noted the Borough Authority already received a $500,000 Community Block Development Grant for the first two phases of the project. The borough’s wastewater treatment plant hasn’t received a full upgrade since it was built in 1986.
“The treatment plant has an old sludge holding tank which lacks the ability to properly store waste solids, resulting in these solids building up in the wastewater treatment units and washing out in Pine Creek during high flow-wet weather events. This has negatively impacted the water quality of Pine Creek and could subject concentrations of harmful bacteria in the stream,” said a press release from Gov. Wolf’s office.
Projects and property
Also at the council meeting related to borough work and improvements, Borough Foreman Joe Cimino said Mike Ackley from Ackley Construction inspected the flashboard system at the dam. Cimino said Ackley is interested in completing the work but said the water is currently too high to see the extent of repairs needed.
At a previous meeting, council approved the flashboard as something to be improved before dredging the lake. However, due to timing of grants received, council voted to hold off on the flashboard work. Cosmetic repairs will still be completed on the dam before dredging.
Council also discussed which project to submit to the Gale Foundation, which expressed interest in making a donation toward a borough project. Council decided to submit repairs to sidewalks on Main Street.
Borough Solicitor Mike Plummer reported that the deed for the vacant lot next to the new borough building on Main Street is expected to be complete by next month. Borough crews have started cleaning up the lot.
Council received several requests for land purchases including:
• Lighthouse Community Church to purchase a small vacant lot (parcel 092-003-126) owned by the borough that sits behind the church. Council voted to sell the lot to the church for $29.
• Resident Rick Lehman to purchase a parcel between his property and the Little League Field, reportedly to resolve drainage issues. Plummer said council may decide to: subdivide the land for purchase, draw up a drainage easement for Lehman or resolve the drainage issues. The discussion was tabled.
• Resident Christopher Kalacinsky to purchase land between his property and the Buchsen property that he reportedly maintains but doesn’t belong to anyone. Council recommended Kalacinsky have a lawyer research for a possible quit claim deed.
Other business
Council accepted a bid of $2,500 for the borough’s John Deere broom and accessories.
Councilmembers Doug Droppa and DJ Fuller reported they made repairs to the playground with lumber donated by Patterson Lumber.
Council reminded residents that recycling must be brought to the borough garage on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. It was reported items, recycling and non, are being tossed over the garage gates on days other than Saturdays.
Police Chief Ian Creech presented his monthly report: five ordinance violations, two animal complaints, one motorist assist, two Children & Youth Services referrals, one weapons violation, two traffic citations, three traffic warnings, one suspicious vehicle/person and 12 general inquiries.
Creech also said he wanted to remind residents of the following: There is no burning in the Borough except for small campfires only burning wood or paper; bears are back, so keep garbage in enclosed containers if outside; borough curfew is 11 p.m.; and anyone riding a bicycle after dark must have a white light on the front of their bike and children under age 12 must wear a helmet at all times while riding a bike.
Cimino told council that the Army Corps was planning a visit to inspect the borough’s dikes, as is required regularly. He said Pipe Eye sewer is doing the inspection again with a grant from the Department of Environmental Protection.
Galeton Borough Council meets at 7 p.m. every second Wednesday. Meetings are back to in-person, at the borough building, 24 W. Main Street.