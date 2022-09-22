The Galeton co-ed soccer team is hoping for a massive turnaround from last year, but this season has started as more of the same so far.
The Tigers went 3-15 last season with their only recorded wins being against Northern Potter and Williamson.
This season has started off a bit better for the Tigers. Having only played three games so far to start the regular season, their current standings are 1-2, down by only one loss.
The Galeton team has a solid midfield, providing a mediation realm between their defense and offense. However when under pressure, the Galeton defensive line tends to scramble and lose communication between players, creating opening for opponent goal shots.
A tight defensive line will strengthen the relationship between all three field sections for the Tigers and lead to a stronger offense with more opportunities for goal shots and less pressure on just the defense and goal-keep.
Schedule
9/7 @ Towanda 4 p.m.
9/10 vs Athens 7 p.m.
9/12 vs Troy 6 p.m.
9/14 vs NPL 5:30 p.m.
9/19 @ Coudersport 4 p.m.
9/20 @ Northern Potter 4 p.m.
9/24 vs Wellsboro 7 p.m.
9/26 vs Coudersport 6 p.m.
9/28 @ Troy 4 p.m.
10/4 @ Williamson 4 p.m.
10/6 vs NEB 5:30 p.m.
10/8 @ Port Allegany 1 p.m.
10/11 @ Wellsboro 5:30 p.m.
10/13 vs Towanda 5:30 p.m.
10/15 vs Williamson 7 p.m.
Roster
Kyana Allen, Corey Anderson, Braiden Cimino, Levi Evans, Zachary Gingrich, Elijah Hand, Anna Holcomb, Ben Holcomb, Elijah Kiselyk, Luke Knisely, Mykel Kuhns, Trey Lehman, Masyn Malaczewski, John Martin, Isaac Miller, Zachary Pagano, Hunter Schaar, Gavin Shutt, Matthew Smith, Devin Stahley, Gavin Sykora, Braden Ward, Jordan Ward, Ayden Whipple, Nathaniel Yoder, Matthew Zur
Players to watch
Levi Evans, Anna Holcomb, Ayden Whipple, Matthew Smith, Trey Lehman