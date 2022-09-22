The Galeton Lady Tigers volleyball team started the season a little bumpy. The team started with a 3-0 loss against the Coudersport Lady Falcons. This was followed by a win against Loyalsock in a non-conference game and another loss against the Oswayo Green Wave team.
The Lady Tigers are hoping for an uptick as the season progresses to get a chance to earn some more wins on their belt for the 2022 season.
Last year, the Galeton Lady Tigers went 18-4 overall in the regular season with three separate win streaks of five, six, and seven only separated by one loss between each streak. The team’s wins were largely 3-0 upsets against their opponents.
The Galeton team is looking to repeat and potentially build off the win streak momentum from their previous season.
The team is largely returning players from last season, so it’s likely that the chemistry on the courts will pick up as the season progresses.
The Lady Tigers have an exceptional frontline. The attacking line is fierce and well-coordinated, leading to a large number of kills per game. Another strength of the frontline players is their blocking capabilities. The solid blocking takes some of the pressure off the libero and receiving back row players.
Keeping Galeton’s previous chemistry on the court and current strengths in mind, the Galeton Lady Tigers are a team to watch as the season progresses.
Schedule
9/7 @ Oswayo Valley 7:30 p.m.
9/10 @ Williamson Tournament 9 a.m.
9/12 vs Cameron County 7:30 p.m.
9/15 @ Austin 7:15 p.m.
9/17 @ Sayre 12 p.m.
9/19 vs Otto-Eldred 7:30 p.m.
9/20 @ Smethport 7:30 p.m.
9/22 vs Coudersport 7:30 p.m.
9/24 vs Sayre 11 a.m.
9/26 vs Northern Potter 7:30 p.m.
9/27 @ Port Allegany 7:30 p.m.
10/3 vs Oswayo Valley 7:30 p.m.
10/4 @ Cameron County 7:30 p.m.
10/7 @ Northern Potter 7:30 p.m.
10/11 vs Austin 7:30 p.m.
10/13 @ Otto-Eldred 7:30 p.m.
10/15 vs Canton 11 a.m.
10/17 vs Smethport 7:30 p.m.
10/20 vs Port Allegany 7:30 p.m.
Roster
Olivia Rohrbaugh, Ava Succowich, Lynlee Basile, Addison Reigle, Alli Macensky, McKenna Barnes, Eve Cole, Johanna Dickerson, Macey Crowell, Kayla Palmer
Players to watch
Alli Macensky, Johanna Dickerson, Olivia Rohrbaugh