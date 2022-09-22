The Galeton Lady Tigers volleyball team started the season a little bumpy. The team started with a 3-0 loss against the Coudersport Lady Falcons. This was followed by a win against Loyalsock in a non-conference game and another loss against the Oswayo Green Wave team.

The Lady Tigers are hoping for an uptick as the season progresses to get a chance to earn some more wins on their belt for the 2022 season.

