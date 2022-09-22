The Port Allegany Gators football team is hitting the ground running this season. The ideal is to top last season’s four-win streak and six-win season total.
After a landslide victory over Ridgway for their first game, the Gators were hot on the field. However, the close loss of their second game with Central Clarion shook them up a bit.
Port Allegany is seeing 13 returning letterman with most of the team playing together since elementary school. If not in football, they’ve been in basketball, wrestling or track and field.
Head coach Justin Bienkowski is more than pleased with the team’s performance so far. “Our team chemistry is the best its ever been and all the success we’re able to have is because of their work together.”
When asked how he envisioned the season going for the Gators, Bienkowski said, “Practice for perfection. Obviously nobody’s ever perfect, but we’re always going to fix our mistakes and keep our heads up. We’re playing week to week and putting the best 11 on the field.”
Schedule
8/26 @ Ridgway
9/2 vs Clarion
9/9 @ Smethport
9/16 vs Cameron County
9/24 vs Brockway (1:30) Homecoming game
9/30 @ Kane
10/7 @ Union
10/14 vs Redbank Valley
10/21 @ Keystone
10/28 @ Otto-Eldred
Roster
Bren Carlson, Jake Renner, Peyton Stiles, Brayden Pearsall, Kelvin Burgess, Nick Wilfong, Jarrod Funk, Drew Evens, Levi Howard, Tristan Kiser, Blaine Moses, Kaleb Smoker, Noah Archer, Aiden Bliss, Jacob Causer, Colton Crowe, Julian Kaple, Aiden Smith, Charles Craft, Alex Smith, Kaden Price, Tayton Roys, Carson Neely, Gavin Burgess, Josh Veilleux, Payton Yeager, Tyler Fillhart, Miska Young, Kole Kisko, Brayden Babcock, Juuso Young, Corbin Hamilton, Ethan Tarbox, Gavyn McKervey, Braylon Button, Austin Freer
Players to watch
Kelvin and Gavin Burgess, Peyton Stiles, Noah Archer