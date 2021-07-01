Lou Barletta, Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, had a message and a promise for local residents when he visited Potter County on Tuesday, June 29.
“It’s critical we win this race. It’s the Potter counties, the Tioga counties, that will make the difference,” he said.
Barletta spoke to about 35 people in Coudersport on Tuesday. His visit was organized by the Potter County Republican Committee.
Before stepping into the political arena, Barletta and his wife started a small business painting road lines. They grew an initial $29.95 investment into Interstate Road Marking Corp.
The Barlettas sold the business in 2000, the same year he was elected mayor of Hazleton, serving until 2010. From 2011-2019, he was representative of Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District, and in 2018 ran for the U.S. Senate, losing to Democratic incumbent Bob Casey.
Barletta announced in May his plans to run for governor in 2022.
“I always say, you won’t have to wonder what I’ll do,” he said. “When I’m elected, you just have to look at what I’ve already done in the past, because that will give you an idea of what’s to come.”
Immigration
Barletta said he vehemently fought illegal immigration while mayor of Hazleton, and will do the same across the state if elected governor.
“Imagine the population is growing by 50%, but not one cent of tax revenue is going to pay for the services you are provided. The city was going backwards, our quality of life was affected,” he said of Hazleton. “We welcome immigrants in America. That’s what this country is made of, but there’s a right way and a wrong way.”
Education
Barletta said better education, school choice and making broadband internet available to students in rural communities are priorities.
“We will never, ever, ever teach critical race theory in Pennsylvania while I’m governor,” he said. “We are not going to teach children to hate each other. In fact, we are going to teach them to learn our history and be proud of our country we live in.”
On which sports transgender students should be allowed to play, he said, “I raised four daughters. They should be playing girls’ sports and boys should be playing boys’ sports. There’s no gray area.”
Police/EMS
Barletta said volunteer fire and EMS departments are the “backbone of communities” and securing more volunteers, additional funding and spreading awareness are essential because parts of the state cannot pay for private services.
“We also need to make sure we stand up for the men and women who protect us in law enforcement, not only that they have the funds they need, but that they have the respect they deserve,” he said.
Politics/Ethics
Barletta said he was one of the earliest in Congress to endorse Donald Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign and that it was Trump who encouraged him to run for Senate in 2018.
“When he spoke from the very beginning, it sounded like he was speaking to me, like he was speaking for me,” he said of Trump. “That’s why I endorsed him when nobody else had the courage to do it.”
Barletta said heightened election integrity would give those running for office a fair shot, help secure good candidates, encourage people to vote and detect/deter the names of the deceased being used on mail-in ballots.