Any local fans of the Hallmark Channel’s iconic Christmas movies may notice a familiar town name in “Christmas Comes Twice.”
The movie, which debuted on Dec. 13, takes place in Wellsboro. According to a channel representative, the name of the main character’s hometown wasn’t chosen at random.
“The writers were looking for a town close enough to Washington, D.C. to make sense for her to travel home via train in the original script,” said Maria Fischer, director of network program publicity with Crown Media Family Networks, which operates the Hallmark Channel, in an email to this newspaper.
Fischer said the script was eventually changed to take Cheryl, played by Tamera Mowry-Housley, home on a bus, since there are no passenger trains between the real Wellsboro and D.C.
According to Crown Media Networks, in the movie, “Cheryl, an astrophysicist, goes home for Christmas and attends the annual Christmas Carnival. A ride on the carousel somehow transports her to Christmas five years before. While there, time spent with her beloved science teacher and ‘frenemy’ George shine a new light on her life.”
Though it shares a name, the movie wasn’t shot in or near Wellsboro; all filming was in Canada. However, descriptions of the movie’s setting in online reviews sound similar to the local Wellsboro.
According to a review on cinemablend.com, “Lovers of Hallmark Christmas movies adore a quaint little town with precious holiday traditions and loads of decorations, and Christmas Comes Twice should absolutely be able to fulfill this requirement for viewers everywhere. Cheryl leaves big city Washington D.C. to head home and visit her family for the holiday, and she lands in the small town of Wellsboro. And, we get some nice, atmospheric shots of long, snowy roads, beautiful houses wonderfully decorated, small town traditions and a walk down main street or two.”
Christmas Comes Twice is on the Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 4 p.m. Dec. 19, 6 p.m. Dec. 21 and 4 a.m. Dec. 26.