A new interactive website and plans for a comprehensive series of hearings were announced this week as we prepare to embark on the process of drawing Pennsylvania’s new congressional district lines based on the results of the 2020 U.S. Census.
PARedistricting.com will give Pennsylvanians the ability to submit public comments and proposed congressional district maps, as well as provide information about the upcoming hearings being held by the House State Government Committee, on which I serve as a member.
The hearings are slated to begin next Thursday, July 22, at the state Capitol. The full-day hearing will include an overview of the redistricting process from 9-11 a.m., followed by a hearing to receive stakeholder input from 1-3 p.m. Further hearings will be held in August, September and October in all regions of the Commonwealth. Additional details will be released closer to the dates of the hearings.
Every 10 years, information collected through the U.S. Census determines the number of congressional representatives each state is entitled to based on population. States are responsible for redrawing the geographic area of their congressional districts to ensure equal and fair representation, and the physical manifestation of the constitutional principle, “one person, one vote.” This process is commonly referred to as redistricting.
For more information, visit PARedistricting.com.