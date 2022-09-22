The Wellsboro Hornets football program experienced a lack of numbers during the 2021 season, but still put together an impressive season and is looking to continue their sustained excellence heading into 2022.

“These guys have played a lot of football already,” Wellsboro Head Coach Matt Hildebrand said. “Because our numbers have been so low, they’ve been asked to do a lot. These guys have done a great job.”

