The Wellsboro Hornets football program experienced a lack of numbers during the 2021 season, but still put together an impressive season and is looking to continue their sustained excellence heading into 2022.
“These guys have played a lot of football already,” Wellsboro Head Coach Matt Hildebrand said. “Because our numbers have been so low, they’ve been asked to do a lot. These guys have done a great job.”
After fielding a team of only 24 players in 2021, and missing a few games due to covid, Wellsboro is now revamped with around 35 players and will look to improve on their 5-4 record and appearance in the District IV Playoffs.
Wellsboro features a mix of young talent paired with a wealth of experience that should bode well for their chances to make some noise in the NTL this upcoming season.
“We just finished a three-day team camp, and just to see how the older guys communicate with our younger guys, they just make time to help them get better,” Hildebrand said. “I think we are in a good spot right now, and these guys have done a great job this offseason leading by example and taking those young guys under their wings.”
Wellsboro will return 12 seniors to the fold in 2022, and even after losing some of their top producers have some great options in filling those roles this year.
With three-year starter Isaac Keane graduating, it will be up to senior Conner Adams to take over the offense as the quarterback despite being a much different style of player under center, but has shown how dynamic he can be on the field.
“We are going to be much different in a lot of ways,” Hildebrand said. “But, he is also similar to a quarterbacks we have had in the past. Things we’re going to be doing with him (Adams) will be similar to what we’ve done before, so it’s not going to be new for us.”
Adams was one of the most explosive athletes for Wellsboro last year and was used in nearly every facet of the game where he could be seen lining up at running back, receiver, and at times quarterback.
Adams racked up 327 yards on the ground, 187 receiving and even 23 passing yards in 2021, all while racking up an impresive eight total touchdowns.
He did all of this damage on only 66 touches as a reciever and runningback and two attempts passing.
He even turned in a five-touchdown performance and will be a player to watch as the Hornets transition into the year.
The other part of the backfield that will look different is the presence of rumbling running back Joe Brown, who will display a similar style to who he is replacing in Darryn Callahan.
Brown saw some decent work last season, toting the rock 39 times for over 200 yards, but will now be the lead back for Wellsboro and has some big shoes to fill after the plethora of terrific backs that have taken the field for the Hornets over the past few years.
Wellsboro will also return some of their top offensive linemen from their mean and lean front from last season.
The group of Cameron Brought, Hayes Campbell, Wyatt Gastrock and Blake Levindoski will be a group to watch as they look to control the line of scrimmage for their power running game.
“We bring back four of our five guys, and I’m proud of how they played last season,” Hildebrand said. “We are still looking for that one guy to step up as a starter for us, but we have everyone else back and I think that they’re going to open up holes and get in the way of guys and let them be athletes.”
Wellsboro also returns a strong contingent of athletes from last season, with two who broke out near the end of last season in Jack Poirier and Spencer Wetzel.
Expect the two senior wideouts to be favorite targets for Adams on offense as they started to find their stride during the final leg of 2021.
The two wideouts might not have seen many looks as juniors, but the path is cleared for the two speedy wideouts to have breakout years.
They also return a large chunk of their defense that dominated at points last year even without much depth behind their starting unit.
They will look to build on their success with Brown and Brought being the catalysts for their group.
Wellsboro held their opponents under 14 points on five occassions (all wins), and allowed just 18.1 points-per-game and had a handful of memorable moments on that side of the ball.
Brought led the unit in tackles from the defensive end position and was a force in stopping the run with over 90 tackles on the year, while Brown was the second leading tackler with over 60 from the linebacker spot.
Another name to watch on defense for Wellsboro is Campbell.
Campbell will be the lone junior on the roster who was extremely productive his sophomore season and will look to take another step forward this year along with the other younger players on the team.
“He’s (Campbell) played a lot of football for us,” Hildebrand said. “But we also have guys like Ryder Bowen and Will Gastrock are going to play a pretty significant role for us. Merrick Mascho is freshman, he’s going to come in and play for us as well.”
Even though Wellsboro will have a lot of familiar faces, look for the Hornets to develop their youth throughout the year and they lean on their athleticism for a successful 2022 campaign.
“We aren’t going to intimidate anyone with some huge size,” Hildebrand said. “But I think we bring a lot of athletiicism for every position and I think we can use that to our advantage.”
Player Spotlight: Conner Adams & Joe Brown
Hornets backfield look to continue winning tradition in Wellsboro
Wellsboro has had some dynamic backfields take the field don the green and white over the past few decades, and the duo of Conner Adams and Joe Brown will look to be the newest tandem for the Hornets to lead the way in 2022.
Both saw significant time on the field last season, with Adams playing mostly as a wide reciever, runningback combo and Brown being more of a secondary ball-carrier.
This season, the duo has been turned over the keys to the offense and will look to continue the tradition of successful backfields in Wellsboro.
“I expect to be carrying the rock a lot, and I’m not afraid of contact,” Brown said. “I expect to be in the trenches a lot.”
When looking at Brown, it’s easy to see why he feels confident in his hard-nosed approach.
Brown is a six-foot and over 200-pound, bruising running back that showcased a lot of his power last year.
The smashmouth player proved to be hard to take down, and will lean on his size and power combination and attempt to keep the tradition of dominant Hornet tailbacks alive.
With his offensive line almost completely intact, the powerful running back should prove to be one of the hardest to bring down in the league as he takes on the leading role.
Brown is extremely confident in the group of Wellsboro players returing, and is excited to get a chance to hit the field.
“I’m pretty confident about this year,” Brown said. “We have Ryder Bowen, Will Gastrock, he can run the ball, Conner can run the ball even though he’s a quarterback. So the run game is going to be one of our strong suits this year,” Brown said.
Under center, Adams will take on the role of quarterback for the Hornets and has showcased elite athleticism throughout his career.
Though a different style of quarterback than his predecessor Isaac Keane, Adams has already built up three years of varsity experience and will be a nightmare for teams to stay in front of this upcoming year.
“It’s nice to be able to go into practice and focus on reading defenses,” Adams said of taking on the quarterback position. “I’ll be a lot better at quarterback this year versus last year when I would come in because I’ll be doing it every day.”
His experience under center may be limited, but he has a firm grasp on the offense with his extensive experience.
Adams has only taken a few snaps under center in his career on the varsity level, but has been extremely efficient in those touches.
He has gone 11-16 with 235 and three touchdowns and averages over 20 yards-per-throw in his small sample size.
Adams also believes his time playing wide receiver will help him as well and is excited for a chance to be on the other end of those plays and set his teammates up for success.
“It was nice to be out there making plays when he (Keane) was throwing me the ball,” Adams said. “It’ll be cool to switch it up and be on the other end.”
He will bring a new level of athleticism and speed to the position and will lean on those attributes to bring some new wrinkles to an offensive unit that has excelled over the past decade in Wellsboro.
“It helps everyone else when I can get people moving,” Adams commented on his ability to move around at quarterback. “I can scramble and find open holes. I think that will help.”
With a new tandem set to take over the backfield in 2022 for the Hornets, look for the duo to make an instant impact and continue the tradition of sustained success for Wellsboro.
“I think we will be one of the top teams,” Brown said. “It’s what we are all really hoping for... It means a lot to keep up the winning tradition. My older brother came in they went to States one time, and were in the playoffs three other years. I expect us to follow in their footsteps and keep up the winning tradition.”
Schedule
8/20 10 a.m. vs. Lewisburg
8/26 7 p.m. @ Montoursville
9/2 7 p.m. vs. Muncy
9/9 7 p.m. @ Canton
9/16 7 p.m. vs. Athens
9/23 7 p.m. @ Towanda
9/29 7 p.m. vs. Troy
10/7 7 p.m. vs. Wyalusing (Homecoming)
10/14 7 p.m. @ South Williamsport
10/21 7 p.m. @ Bald Eagle Area
10/28 7 p.m. vs. North Penn-Mansfield
Roster
Conner Adams, Marek Mascho, Gabe Carpenter, Jack Poirier, Spencer Wetzel, Will Gastrock, Jayden Dumm, Joe Brown, Xander Dilly, Cole Knapp, Dylan Copp, Jonathan Carl, Ryder Bowen, Malachi Rinebold, Devon McIntyre, Gavyn Jelliff, Silas Mickey, Gunnar Bowen, Blake Levindoski, Aiden Jones, Lincoln DeCoursey, Hayden Stevens, Hayes Campbell, Cameron Brought, Levi Stone, Evan Ingerick, Jacob Thurstin, Conner Baker, Landon Nellis, Trevor Ash, Wyatt Gastrock, Travis Woodward, Dominick Starkweather, Aiden Carson, Donald Brown, Jacob Dean, Josiah Ens
Players to watch
Cameron Brought, Conner Adams, Spencer Wetzel, Hayes Campbell, Joe Brown