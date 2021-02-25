UPDATE: The westbound lane of Main Street is open as of 5:45 p.m. but the eastbound lane is still closed as crews remain on scene. Scanner reports said the fire was out as of 5:30 p.m.
Both lanes of Main Street near West Avenue in Wellsboro are closed as of 5 p.m. today, Feb. 25, as crews battle a house fire.
According to scanner reports, the homeowner returned from walking her dogs to see smoke coming from the roof of the home at 145 Main Street, Wellsboro. All occupants were outside the home as fire crews responded.
At the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the rear and roof of the home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
No other information is available, but will be added as it is received.