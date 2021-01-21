Ives Run Campground between Tioga and Middlebury Center was the third-highest revenue-grossing campground in the U.S. last year.
Stephen Sporer, local supervisory park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortened season, the campground still saw an increase in both revenue and camper occupancy rate.
“COVID-19 impacted a lot of people in negative ways, including people being somewhat isolated,” he said. “I think one of the silver linings was a lot of people wanted to get out and reconnect with the outdoors.”
The 2020 campground revenue report released by recreation.gov lists about 770 campgrounds around the country operated by the Army Corps of Engineers. Based on its size, Ives Run was listed as number three; Sporer said it normally ranks within the top five.
Ives Run brought in $490,000 in 2020, up 6% from $423,000 in 2019. The park hosted 16,467 campers last year for a record-breaking occupancy rate of 77%, up from 66% in 2019, said Sporer.
When COVID-19 started ramping up last spring, the campground and park office closed for four weeks in May. Sporer said areas that allowed visitors to distance from others – boat launches, biking areas and more than 20 miles of hiking trails – were kept open.
“It was a way for people to be self-contained, but still get out and make memories with their families,” said Sporer. “I think it was a release for people and a way to be relieved from some of the side effects of the pandemic.”
He said following CDC and state guidelines, the park adopted several safety measures, including providing personal protection equipment for staff and volunteers, reducing capacity at picnic areas and beaches, encouraging masking and social distancing and posting related signage.
Sporer said contractors also received training for enhanced cleaning measures and staff were educated about the virus and how it spreads, which they passed on to visitors. Facility upgrades, such as installing automatic toilets and sinks, helped reduce the number of surfaces being touched. The park also went cashless and relied more on online reservations for camping.
“It was a balancing act between enforcing safety measures, customer service and providing people with a positive outdoor experience,” said Sporer. “With the corps, safety is always our top priority.”
Sporer said all these measures will continue this year when Ives Run opens on May 1. Tompkins Campground in Lawrenceville, also operated by the Army Corps, opens May 15.
Ives Run is situated off Route 287 on Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes, which are projects managed by the Baltimore District of the Army Corps, said Sporer. The Army Corps is a federally funded division under the U.S. Defense Department that provides engineering and disaster mitigation services such as dam management, and provides recreation opportunities on more than 400 lake and river projects in 43 states.
Ives Run offers 186 campsites ranging from primitive sites to full sites with water, electric and sewer. Reservations can be made online at www.rec.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.
“If you want to come camping, or take advantage of our beautiful lake, 20 miles of trails or picnic shelters, we are still planning to open,” said Sporer. “The public can make reservations up to six months in advance. Reservations typically book up fast, and we expect the public’s national trend to get outdoors to continue.”
Learn more about Tioga-Hammond Lake at www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dams-Recreation/Tioga-Hammond, Cowanesque Lake at www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dams-Recreation/Cowanesque-Lake or follow the lakes’ Facebook page www.facebook.com/thclakes.