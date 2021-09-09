At its meeting Sept. 2, the Potter County Jail Board of Inspectors clarified the purpose of the board and its meetings.
“When I read my statement, a declaration of the chair of the board, I made reference to the fact that we’re six elected officials,” said Paul Heimel, county commissioner and chair of the jail board, after the meeting. “But, when we enter these meetings, we take off our official hats and become members of an organization that manages and sets policies of the jail. Here, I’m not a commissioner, Steve Minor is not a judge.”
Heimel said to this point, non-jail business is not to be brought up at the jail board meetings, including during public comment.
“I know it’s tempting with these people all together in the room, but we have a lot of business to conduct. We need to be efficient. This is not a town hall,” he told this newspaper after the meeting.
At the meeting, Julie Alday of Cost Management Plus gave a short presentation to the board on what her company does to help save the jail money. Cost Management Plus is contracted by the county to help save money in various areas; at the jail, this includes negotiating contracts and insurance costs and procuring medical supplies and care at reduced costs.
Colleen Wilbur, drug and alcohol administrator with Potter County Human Services, gave a report on an informal work group created to address reentry programs for inmates. She said the group has had a couple of meetings so far to brainstorm ways to improve services such as psychiatric and other mental health care, drug and alcohol counseling/rehab, literacy, anger management and more. Heimel said the goal is to help inmates be more productive during and after their sentences and to avoid them committing another crime and ending up back in jail.
Sheriff Glenn Drake, a member of the board, said law would soon mandate that the jail’s medical records be kept electronically. He also pointed out that the jail’s intake system is severely outdated and would need to be replaced soon.
During her report, Warden Angela Milford said the jail is currently housing 44 inmates with one serving only weekends and five on work release. Thirteen female inmates are housed in neighboring counties.
Milford also she’s working with A Way Out, which provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Potter County, to bring programs to the jail. She said topics could include effective communication, healthy relationships, co-parenting, childhood abuse and anger programs, among others.
Inmates have been contacted about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine if they’re interested, said Milford.
During public comment, county resident Kim Goodenough shared concerns about having a female warden at an all-male jail. Heimel told this newspaper that Milford, who was recently appointed by the board, has been a corrections officer and then deputy warden for the past 28 years. He commended Milford’s performance in her former positions and said she came highly recommended by all members of the board.
The next meeting of the jail board is noon on Friday, Oct. 1 in the front conference room at the Gunzburger Building, Coudersport, or by phone; call 814-274-0844 and enter pin 114477#.