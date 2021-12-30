The Knoxville borough council accepted the resignation of council member Brandon Furher effective Dec. 31. Furher has moved from the borough and is not eligible to continue to serve on the council.
The council is determining the best way to remove the buildup of sludge from the sewer treatment facility. A hole was found in a pipe during maintenance and the sludge will be removed and put in the drying bed after which it is expected that the pipe will be fixed temporarily.
According to Council President Tom Baker the facility is not decanting properly, that is, moving the liquid from one location to another without disturbing the sediments.
Council authorized the certified public accounting firm of Allen, Rogers and Osgood to perform the 2021 audit.
Lyssa J. Smith was again named as chief administrative officer for the borough’s pension plan.
Council adopted the 2022 budget. Both the water and sewer rates and tax millage will remain stable.
Secretary Smith was given permission to pay the first installment of the insurance premium of $5,761 for 2022 to Gannon Associates. The president’s bond of $140 will also be paid.
To improve safety, the council agreed to remove the Christmas decorations with a piece of equipment better suited for the purpose. With safety as a concern, the borough will either rent or borrow a piece of equipment to be used when removing the decorations and for placing those decorations in the future.
A similar piece of equipment will be rented or borrowed to hang the Hometown Hero flags in the spring.
The borough council will organize for next year at 7 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022. The monthly meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.