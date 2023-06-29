The Knoxville borough council agreed to adopt the Response Operation Plan of Tioga County during the June 19 meeting.
The action will allow the borough to use the county plan, rather than developing its own. Emergency management coordinator for the borough councilman Carl Cox was involved in the development of the 54-page county plan.
Council agreed to and accepted the amended by-laws of the Tioga County Association of Boroughs. Councilman Carl Cox was also involved in the development of those changes.
Councilman Clifford Stermer voiced concerns of the condition of the flag at the community building. It was determined that the flagpole is the responsibility of the Northern Tier Recreation Authority, not the borough council.
The discussion led to comments about the size of flag and the fact the pulleys at the flag pole need to be changed. Clifford Stermer will pursue the flag and pulley replacement.
A discussion about the condition at the wastewater treatment facility was held during the meeting. During a recent visit there, councilwoman Linda Cox said there were some issues.
“I am dismayed with the condition of cleanliness there,” she said.
The toilet needs to be cleaned and possibly replaced. Council agreed that the current operator may have inherited the problem.
Council agreed to pay $375 for half of the cost of the portable toilet located in Billings Park. The handicapped-accessible unit cost $750 and will be in place until October.
Council received a letter from Kris Kaufman, who will become the new superintendent of the Northern Tioga School District in July. Kaufman has requested a meeting with the community leaders in the district. Knoxville plans to arrange a meeting prior to the July council meeting.
Knoxville borough council will meet at 7:30 p.m. July 17.