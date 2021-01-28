KNOXVILLE — The borough council here accepted resignations from two council members and appointed two replacements during the meeting on Jan. 18.
The board accepted resignations from Josh Gehman and Eric Whalen, who both have moved from the borough. Council then appointed Rory Bump and Brandon Furher to fill the vacancies on the board. Both men were sworn in immediately.
Resident Clifford Stermer was officially named to a seat on the Northern Tier Recreation Authority. The authority operates the Knoxville Community Center and promotes youth recreation and community events.
Councilman Carl Cox was named by council to serve as president pro tempore as well as check signer. The positions became open with the two council resignations.
Council held a lengthy discussion regarding safety in connection with the new Dollar Store. Councilman John Mascho said that due to the heavy snow on some sidewalks and areas without walkways people had to walk in the street on their way to the store. Council discussed several possible scenarios including pedestrian crosswalks.
Councilman Jamie Tomb has seen yield signs in the roadways where pedestrians cross to promote safety. Speed limits in the general area drop from 45 mph to 25 mph, but borough officials cannot change the speed limit on a state highway.
Cox recommended that new council members complete the National Incident Management Training as required by law. At least a portion of the classes are online and free of charge.
The next meeting of the Knoxville borough council is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.