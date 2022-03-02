Knoxville borough council discussed a safety concern during the Feb. 21 meeting.
The members shared ideas on how to safely put up and take down the Christmas decorations as well as the community and Hometown Hero flags that are being placed on poles in the borough. Equipment could be rented to perform the task to protect the workers.
Other options included lowering the decorations that are on the sidewalk side of the poles so that they could be accessible from a four-wheeler. Purchased equipment would make the backhoe a safer option as there would be a harness and man basket.
Council will look into the costs related to the options discussed with plans for further discussion at the next meeting
Council approved the subdivision that will allow for the squaring up of property along Main Street. A small piece of land will be exchanged between the two involved in the Roosa/Swartz subdivision.
Council discussed the Army Corps’ report that indicates that work will be done in the future to develop a project for the Troups Creek. Knoxville was flooded by high water in the creek and restoration is needed in the area to prevent future flooding. Holden Brook and Camp Brook in Osceola Township were also mentioned. Work is slated for 2023 on the area prone to flooding.
Councilman Carl Cox was chosen to serve as the voting delegate for Knoxville Borough at the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs Conference.
Knoxville borough council will meet at 7:30 p.m. March 21.