The Knoxville borough will have to pay $30,00 to have the new meters upgraded.
At the July 17 meeting, the council learned that Master Meter, which provides the operating system, is able to upgrade the new meters to allow them to be read remotely.
Initially, the council believed that an employee would be able to make that change.
Master Meter will provide the service at $100.50 per meter, for an estimated $30,000.
Instead, a plan was developed with the Knoxville-Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department to do the upgrade at $25 per meter with the money going to the fire department.
Council approved the plan for members of the Knoxville Deerfield Fire Department, with assistance from borough employee J.D. Kohut, to upgrades the remaining 300 meters.
A background check on anyone performing the work is required. The new system will detect leaks and provide information to the operator.
“It is gonna be a real good deal. It is really neat how it works,” Baker said.
Efforts are underway to develop a plan for paving North First Street and part of Maple Street from Main to Alba streets. Council agreed to contact Brian Height, PennDOT District 3 municipal services representative. Haight assists communities in developing specifications for the bidding process of projects.
Sludge removal is underway in the borough with three dumpsters being taken by Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority.
The cost is generated by the weight of the material with $1,500 being the average. Additional sludge will be removed.
The council wants to develop a plan that will prevent an excessive build up and identify other haulers as a back-up for removing sludge.
Councilman Carl Cox reported on a training organized by Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency he attended in Towanda.
The training was for emergency management coordinators. Council woman Linda Cox also attended the session and said she was amazed at how much works goes into planning and preparing for an emergency.
Council member Clifford Stermer asked for clarification with the fire department using the borough backhoe.
Stermer said individuals had asked him about the use by the fire department and he did not know the answer.
President Baker said the fire department always asks for permission prior to the use and noted that the agreement is an in-kind exchange between the borough and fire department.
Stermer also encouraged the council to consider a back-up plan for potential bad weather that may prevent employee J.D. Kohut from getting to Knoxville from his residence to deal with snow or ice.
An ice storm struck the area in recent years and led to main roads being shut down. Baker said he would look into the matter.
Knoxville will host the September Tioga County Association of Boroughs meeting.
Council heard a concern of possible damage to a fire hydrant by a vehicle strike.
The hydrant will be examined in case repairs are necessary.
The Knoxville borough council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21.