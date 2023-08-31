KNOXVILLE — A planned year-long renovation may actually be finished ahead of schedule.
Work to connect the Knoxville Public Library with the neighboring Glover House, a library-owned building that houses historical artifacts and a model train, is progressing well and ahead of schedule, said Director Sherri Vitulli.
The library broke ground in late April with a project to connect two neighboring buildings, make it accessible at every level, provide a state-of-the-art community room and reopen a historic third floor dance hall. The new space should reopen in January.
“Progress is steady and actually kind of quick,” Vitulli said.
Most of the time, the sound of pounding hammers and whirring saws can be heard in the library — a place known for its quiet and calm. This week, however, the work crew of contractor Justin Smith is working on electrical work so the atmosphere is shushed.
The $3.5 million project is funded by the Deerfield Charitable Trust.
“The point of the library is to be progressive and look to the future, and (the Trust) wanted that to happen,” Vitulli said. “They are very strong supporters of the library being relevant.”
There have been challenges having two separate buildings, Vitulli said. Sometimes staffing prevents public access to the model train and museum displays. The main library building, which expanded to the back in 2012-13, is now at capacity for some events, such as the dinosaur summer program for children and parents.
Staff are able to move the books and furniture, but that tends to increase wear and tear on those items and floor.
Once the renovation is completed, the entire building will be connected. The entrance, which is either accessible by stairs on the front or a ramp at the back, will be centered between the two buildings. Architect Larry Foor had to figure out how to connect the two buildings, each with a slightly different first floor elevation.
When finished, the combined structure will have more than 14,000 square feet of space — 7,442 on the first floor, 4,842 on the second floor and 1,994 on the third.
It will still retain much of the character of the original house remain the gold pier mirror, the chandelier in the stairway and the gas lights on the newel posts, now converted to electric. The new construction will mimic the existing architecture and marry the two to create a cohesive space.
The new community space will have a folding wall to either create separate children and adult spaces or one larger one, depending on the attendance, Vitulli said. The model train exhibit will be open more often and upstairs rooms will be revamped to create larger, more usable space for community groups.
An elevator will connect all three levels. A terrace on the back can be used for summer youth programming when weather allows. The parking area will also be enlarged and drainage issues addressed.
The additional room will also allow for changes to the displays and artifacts in the museum collection.
While the world is changing to digital offerings, the library is also evolving, said Vitulli. It provides more digital offerings like Libby, a book borrowing app, and providing more services and programs for the community.
“By having more space, it will be easier to provide more services to the area,” Vitulli said. “Continuing to grow and growing is providing more services and programs for the community.”