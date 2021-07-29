KNOXVILLE — The borough council here learned during the July meeting that a council member will be leaving the area with a work-related transfer. One resident has shown an interest in filling the vacancy.
No action could be taken as there was no resignation offered and the council member was not present to verify.
Resident Tom Depp presented a list of 21 properties in the borough with violations to the borough ordinance: grass taller than the six-inch limit, accumulation of trash as well as cars. Councilman Carl Cox proposed a form be developed to use when contacting the residents on the list of 21.
A paving project is expected to get underway next week with the state milling and then paving areas of Main Street. Crosswalks are in place and the project will be underway this month.
Council discussed the proposal to place a crosswalk near the new Dollar General store. The crosswalk would be on State Route 49 however it does not meet the requirements of a protected walk zone.
The crosswalk would be considered if it was an extension of a sidewalk to cross an intersection. There are no sidewalks in the area.
Tom Baker, president of the council, reported that the sludge removal is underway however the drying beds are not able to dry the material due to the weather. Some sludge may be removed prior to being placed in the drying bed to avoid an overload.
Knoxville Borough will host the Tioga County Association of Boroughs meeting in September.
Plans are underway to set up the meeting with a guest speaker.
Knoxville borough council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16.