KNOXVILLE — The borough council here addressed safety concerns during the March meeting.
One person raised a concern about buses parking on Main Street between First and Water streets, which they said makes it difficult to travel in the area. Alternate parking for the buses will be sought to improve safety in the area, according to council president Tom Baker.
Other concerns were discussed with the proposed crosswalk near the new Dollar Store on the west end of town. The matter has been discussed several times by the council who will contact the Department of Transportation in hopes of having a cross walk approved for the area. Sidewalks in the area are nonexistent or may not be maintained for safe travel and store customers are reportedly walking in the street, which raises safety concerns.
The council reviewed the Hazard Mitigation Plan for the borough. The council plan includes a list of needs to consider if and when funding is available. Updates are required every five years, according to councilman Carl Cox.
Mayor Gordie Price complimented borough employee J. D. Kohut for his snow removal efforts following the recent storm.
Knoxville Borough Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. April 19.