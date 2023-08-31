The Knoxville borough council members discussed the upcoming Tioga County Association of Boroughs dinner in September during the Aug. 21 meeting.
Knoxville Borough is slated to host the meeting, which is usually held the third Thursday monthly. Council member Carl Cox will attempt to locate a caterer to prepare the food for the dinner meeting. A change in the date was also discussed.
During the meeting, council heard a proposal from the Sabinsville Supervisors Bill Plummer and Phil Druck concerning Knoxville Borough joining the Sabinsville emergency service provider to provide coverage for borough residents.
The council did not take action to change providers as they currently list Valley Community Ambulance as emergency services provider.
Council President Tom Baker commented on recently finished projects such as the recent painting of flag pole by Clifford Stermer and a flag donated to the Recreation Authority by Carl and Linda Cox.
Knoxville borough will not be paving streets this year. The council discussed the projects slated for 2023 to be put off until spring 2024.
Knoxville borough council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.