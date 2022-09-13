KNOXVILLE — Copper the cow placidly chewed her cud as last minute tickets were sold for the cow pie bingo at the Knoxville Fall Festival.

She’s a lovely cow, with liquid brown eyes, hair transitioning from black at the nose to a rich burnt sienna on her hind quarters interrupted by rivers of milky white. The four-year-old Jersey-Holstein is an old hand at this job, having done the deed for the past three years.

