KNOXVILLE — Copper the cow placidly chewed her cud as last minute tickets were sold for the cow pie bingo at the Knoxville Fall Festival.
She’s a lovely cow, with liquid brown eyes, hair transitioning from black at the nose to a rich burnt sienna on her hind quarters interrupted by rivers of milky white. The four-year-old Jersey-Holstein is an old hand at this job, having done the deed for the past three years.
She was the featured cow at the cow pie bingo, a fundraiser for St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Elkland.
Copper would decide the winners of the contest, which turns cow poo into profit for the church. Before being let loose at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, she got a last-minute fuel up with a bowl of feed and water. Owner Jessica Bicksler sprayed fly spray over her, before walking her inside the fenced off rectangle.
“She’s a good cow,” said Bicksler, giving Copper a pat.
Copper had a big job, that of selecting who would win the cash prizes: $500 for first place, $200 for second, $100 for third and, if Copper had it in her, a smaller amount for fourth.
With more than 500 squares of the 540 available sold, Copper began her work. The field was carefully marked with letters A through T on parallel sides and numbers 1 through 27 on the other two.
The winners, said Bicksler, would be the ticket holders of the squares where the largest amount of Copper’s droppings would fall. She and her father, Joe Cocran, a dairy farmer, would be the judges.
“He’s well-versed in cow manure,” Bicksler said.
A crowd gathered on the edge of the field. Copper looked back, then moseyed around the perimeter before checking out the now empty food bowl just in case someone had thought to replenish it.
Bicksler was pleased with the job Copper was doing — moving around the field, not stopping and especially not laying down to take a load off her hooves. If that happened, she would go in and prompt her to move, which generally causes a movement of another kind, she said.
At 1:13 p.m. Copper stood in the middle of the field. She looked toward the distant hills, pricked her ears forward, lifted her tail and answered nature’s call.
Bicksler and her father went to check. I-17. Bingo, the first winner.
In addition to the central event, the festival included vendors, live music, inflatables, a chicken barbecue and other food concessions.
Rebecca Baker donned a steam punk aviator outfit to play off with her hand-crocheted dragons, pixies, mermaids, mushroom people and unicorns.
“Someone told me I travel through different dimensions in my collection, so now I dress in costume,” Baker said.
A crocheter for three years, she enjoys the whimsey of her “critters” and the enjoyment of the buyers.
Nova West, accompanied by her grinning one-year-old daughter Ava, were selling pumpkin rolls, cookies and brownies. This was the first event she ever sold her baked goods at and had sold about half her inventory by 1:30 that afternoon. While her husband occupied Ava the night before, she had made 16 pumpkin rolls, working from 6 p.m. to midnight.
In the Pink Zebra booth, Angela Davis of Elkland was color-coordinated with the company’s signature colors. The soy sprinkles are the signature item, and come in a variety of scents which can be mixed and matched, she said, opening a package containing fir, cranberries and another sprinkle that smells like Christmas.
Several of the shoppers had never heard of Pink Zebra and were intrigued by the entire product line of wax and liquid fragrances, pots and shades. She lifted a black skull, decorated with colorful floral patterns and jewels. The skulls, sold as a shade, are a different pattern each year and sell out quickly, she said. They can also be used as home decor for Halloween or Day of the Dead in May.
Next to Davis is her neighbor, both at the festival and real-life neighbors, Regina Guill, who had an assortment of homemade items. The tissue box holders were not selling as well as hoped, but the jewelry sparkled in the sun, the homemade purses sat ready and the peanut butter fudge was a crowd favorite.
The secret to good fudge is to bring it to temperature, then stir and don’t stop until it thickens, she said.
“My neighbor told me what I don’t sell, he’s buying,” Guill said, holding Strawberry, her shih tzu.