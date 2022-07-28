Knoxville borough council heard concerns from a resident during the July 18 meeting.
Resident Tom Depp questioned the council about the borough’s right of way and whose responsibility it was to clear the ditches along the streets. The right of way is 25 feet from the center of the roadway however the property owner is still in control of the property, said council members.
Depp asked about the improvements that were made to the ditch within the right of way by landowner, Vane Gunn. Gunn dug out the ditch and lined it with stone. The borough did report that the borough workforce would be clearing the pipes that go under the road ways but said that the ditch area is the responsibility of the landowner.
Depp also suggested that the borough send a letter to the property owner of the former Leather Hardware Store. Some work has been done in the area however the grass and snow removal is an issue there. Mayor Gordon Price told council to send a copy of the ordinance to the owner. The mayor is responsible for enforcing the ordinances. The landowner will not receive a bill from the borough as the work was done by private individuals.
Depp also noted that there are 30 fire hydrants in the community that need to be painted. He suggested the hydrants first be wire brushed. Borough council agreed that it had been a long time since that work was done and agreed painting was needed. No details were discussed.
During committee reports, borough officials said that a pump is again tripping a breaker at the wastewater treatment facility. This is the second time the pump has tripped the breaker and employees are trying to determine the cause. Council President Tom Baker said, “It may be in the circuit board, it only happens once in a while.” The Department of Environmental Protection has been notified of the problem and work to determine the cause continues.
Council member Clifford Stermer asked for the placement of a portable toilet at the Billings Park for the remainder of the summer. Stermer expects the unit to cost $110 per month. Council approved the expenditure.
Knoxville borough will host the September Pennsylvania State Association of Borough’s dinner meeting.
Knoxville borough council will meet at 7:30 Aug. 15.