KNOXVILLE — The borough council here agreed to have Councilman Carl Cox vote on behalf of the borough at the upcoming Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs convention. The council supports proposed changes to the constitution’s bylaws. The changes in the PSAB bylaws is to set forth a plan for emergency authority to allow the PSAB to act. The plan, according to Cox have been underway for two and a half years
The council adopted the Tioga County 2-22 Hazard Mitigation Plan by resolution. The borough could have adopted its own plan however it would have been very expensive, according to council members. The plan is on a five-year cycle and will need to be reevaluated within that time period. Carl Cox told the council as long as the community was represented during the development of the county plan, they could adopt the county’s plan as their own.
Council reviewed the plans and authorized the construction of a house along Main Street. According to the owner, there will be no basement.
Council learned that there is a new water level sensor at the reservoir to replace a unit that failed.
Concern was voiced over the number of potholes in the community. Work is planned to make repairs.
Council members discussed the lack of wearing surface at the Dollar Store parking lot. Council was told that the repairs would be made in the spring, however no work has started by the landowner. Council President Tom Baker will address the matter with the landowner.
A plugged drain near the corner of Alba and Maple streets has led to concern for flooding. Efforts will be made to unplug the drain to see if it can be repaired prior to digging it up.
Other concerns discussed included dogs in the community, noise violations and fencing.
Clean up day is set for 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18 for Knoxville residents.
Knoxville borough council will meet at 7:30 p.m. June 20.