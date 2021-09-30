Knoxville borough council appointed Linda Cox to fill a vacant council seat after adopting a resolution at the Sept. 20 council meeting.
Another resolution approved at the meeting will allowed for Borough Councilman and Emergency Management Coordinator, Carl Cox, to provide the shared EMC services with Deerfield Township. Township officials have also approved the action and Cox will serves as EMC for both communities.
Related to emergency management, Cox reported that 62 people applied for assistance through the Small Business Administration, which set up an office in Knoxville after flooding devastated the area. Visitors at the meeting expressed appreciation for the opportunity for such assistance.
Cox said during one water rescue as a result of flooding, a female victim used her flashlight on her cell phone to help rescuers locate her. Several agencies and rescuers helped with rescues, community clean up and recovery. An ad expressing appreciation is planned.
Also at the meeting, council:
- Heard complaints of rock and stones piled on the sidewalk and curb on Water Street, possibly due to flood waters. It will be cleared. A street light was reported non-operational on Railroad Avenue and a stop sign is hidden by a tree on a street, according to the complainant. That street is not under the borough’s control.
- Approved a subdivision for a small section of land to change hands. The Doan-White subdivision allowed for the lot addition.
- Set trick or treat for 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Knoxville Borough council will next met at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18.