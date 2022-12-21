KNOXVILLE — Cookies and cocoa welcomed visitors to Knoxville’s Christmas in the Park this past Saturday, Dec. 17.
The celebration opened with a visit from Santa at the Knoxville Public Library. At 5 p.m., Billings Park was lit with holiday decorations, wooden cutouts of reindeer, sleigh and the Grinch.
Under the decorated pavilion, platters of homemade cookies waited for visitors while two volunteers dished out hot cocoa. Those attending were invited to enter the drawing to win one of the many jars of candy, donated by Brian Edgcomb.
The parade started at 6 p.m. sharp, wound its way from the Community Center to Maple Street, then Alba Street and Water Street before crossing Route 49 and continuing to Wag Avenue.
There were fire and ambulance vehicles, as well as four-by-fours, floats and a pair of horses, all decorated with lights and inflatables. Seasonal music filled the air, both pre-recorded and live bagpipes.
After the light parade, children were encouraged to stop by the pavilion which hosted Santa’s Workshop. There was time for a quick chat with Santa and a candy cane from the tree.