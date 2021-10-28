KNOXVILLE — The borough council here is seeking grant funds for flood repairs and plans to sell a truck.
During the October meeting, the board discussed plans to apply for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for repairs to the now-exposed water line near Seeley Street. The project is expected to cost upwards of $100,000. The line became exposed during the recent flooding in the community.
A loan will also be pursued to avoid delays in making the repairs. The line will be temporarily protected in preparation for the upcoming seasonal changes.
The borough sold the 2003 GMC Sierra K 35 truck to Russell Gile of Wellsville for $10,377.36. A plow and stainless steel box were included in the sale. According to council, the truck body needs repairs however there is low mileage of 66,000 on the diesel engine. Other offers came from Larry Hughes, $6,000; Donald Foster, $5,525; and Larry Northrup for $1,138.26. A new truck has been purchased to replace the unit.
The council named Tom Foster and Sharon Cunningham to the Northern Tier Recreation Authority.
After a discussion about the recently purchased Hometown Hero flags for both the borough and Deerfield Township, council agreed that some of the flags will be on display at the upcoming Harvest Supper Nov. 14. It was further agreed to delay hanging the 46 flags until spring of 2022.
Councilman Carl Cox will compose a letter to send to a Main Street resident notifying them they are in violation of the borough ordinance regarding the accumulation of trash.
The Knoxville borough council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15